Tobias Hentze ·

IW-Report Nr. 2 ·

14. Jan 2019

The challenge of moving to a Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base in the EU

International tax competition has been an emerging issue for years. There are various political approaches to agree on common standards on a supranational level. In 2013, the OECD presented a first draft of its action plan against Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), which has been eventually finalized.